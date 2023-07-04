Opposition activist Tam Tak-chi speaks during a protest outside in 2018. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong opposition activist Tam Tak-chi appeals against sedition charges, court hears colonial-era law falls short of global standards

  • Former radio host Tam previously found guilty of 11 charges, including seven counts of sedition, over allegedly offensive acts following 2019 social unrest
  • Senior counsel Philip Dykes, Tam’s lawyer, also argues legislation from 1938 lacks objective set of criteria for outlawing offensive speech or action

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:07pm, 4 Jul, 2023