The first person to be tried on sedition charges since Hong Kong returned to Chinese sovereignty has asked an appeal court to overturn his conviction, arguing the colonial-era law outlining the offence fell short of international legal standards. Jailed opposition activist Tam Tak-chi, also known as “Fast Beat”, on Tuesday took his grievance to the Court of Appeal as he looked to strike down his convictions on seven counts of uttering seditious words under the legislation from 1938. The 51-year-old former radio host was earlier found guilty of 11 charges, which included the seven counts of sedition, in relation to a raft of allegedly offensive acts at various public gatherings following the 2019 anti-government protests. Hong Kong opposition activist Tam Tak-chi jailed for 40 months over sedition Tam, a former vice-chairman of the now-disbanded People Power party, was also pursuing an appeal against his 40-month jail sentence on the basis that it was excessive. His lawyer, senior counsel Philip Dykes, argued the sedition law constituted a disproportionate restriction of freedom of speech and expression, as it lacked an objective set of criteria for outlawing offensive speech or action. Prosecutor Anthony Chau Tin-hang, meanwhile, said the law was consistent with human rights safeguards because the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, China’s highest legislative body, had decided to keep the legislation when it imposed the national security law in June 2020. Dykes also cited decisions made in US, Canadian and Indian courts which noted that a defendant’s intent to incite violence was an essential element that prosecutors must prove in a sedition case. He argued that the judge overseeing Tam’s trial had been wrong to ignore decisions made in other common law jurisdictions. The local court must also take into account the fundamental rights and freedom enshrined in the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, as well as the Hong Kong Bill of Rights and international treaties, Dykes added. The lawyer further cited a 2002 government consultation document concerning the implementation of national security legislation under Article 23 of the Basic Law. In 2003, authorities shelved the legislation when half a million people took to the streets in protest over fears of a possible curtailing of civil liberties and rights. The document cited by Dykes suggested that “mere expression of views” should not be criminalised unless it endangered the state through “war, force, threat of force or serious unlawful means”. Judge rules insulting Hong Kong government ‘a challenge to Beijing’s authority’ “Government officials should be used to trenchant criticism, even if it is unfair,” the senior counsel stressed in his written filing. “It is the price they pay for seeking to govern [Hong Kong] residents. Free citizens are not obliged to demonstrate ‘affection’ for the government or temper criticism to maintain social and political ‘harmony’ as perceived by the government.” But the High Court’s chief judge, Jeremy Poon Shiu-chor, countered by highlighting the absence of express wording in the local law that required proof of incitement on the part of the accused. Poon, who was joined by justices Derek Pang Wai-cheong and Anthea Pang Po-kam, said the ordinance classified seven types of seditious intent, but only one of them had explicit reference to the risk of violence. Beijing official’s warning ‘not relevant in Hong Kong trial of ex-Stand News editors’ The court is expected to hand down its judgment within nine months. Poon said the adjournment was necessary given the potential impact the ruling might have on future cases. Thirty people have been convicted of sedition since the national security law took effect in the city to outlaw acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The offence’s conviction rate since Hong Kong’s handover in 1997 is 100 per cent. All 10 accused who contested their charges were found guilty after trial, while the other 20 had pleaded guilty. Sedition is punishable by up to two years imprisonment upon a first conviction. Tam is also among 31 opposition figures awaiting sentence on a joint charge of conspiracy to subvert state power for their roles in an unofficial legislative primary election in July 2020.