Hong Kong police received four times as many applications in May as a year ago for constables to join the force after entry requirements were relaxed , according to the security minister. Nearly 500 Hong Kong students in their final year at mainland Chinese universities also signed up for a recruitment scheme to return to the city and join the force after graduation, with 123 of them already completing the selection process. Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung revealed the figures on Tuesday as he briefed lawmakers on manpower in the six disciplined services. Hongkongers taking advantage of relaxed requirements apply to join police Tang told members of the Legislative Council security panel that staff turnover in the force had improved in recent years. Police recorded a wastage rate of 2.2 per cent in 2022-23, down from 2.9 per cent the year before and 3.4 per cent in 2020-21. The rate was the lowest among the disciplinary services, while the Government Flying Service had the highest at 10.1 per cent. Tang said the revised entry requirements for police had helped attract more applicants, adding: “We are of the view that you will not be prevented from becoming a good and effective cop if you are one inch shorter than that required.” He was referring to the relaxed rules adopted since May 5, under which previous requirements for applicants to be at least 163cm (5.3 feet) tall and 50kg (110lbs) in weight were removed. Glasses are also allowed to be worn for vision tests under the new rules. Applicants who failed their Chinese and English-language subjects in the Diploma of Secondary Education examination will now be given an alternative written test. Tang told the panel: “In May, the number of applicants for constables increased by four times compared with a year ago. The number of applicants for inspectors also increased by two times. “We believe this is very much linked to the updated entry requirements.” But he assured legislators that the quality of officers would not be compromised. “What is important is that when you have completed the training, you will be physically fit enough and will be equipped with sufficient policing knowledge to be a police officer,” he said. Tang noted the force had received a “positive and favourable” response to a scheme designed to attract Hong Kong students studying on the mainland. Since its launch last November, the scheme had received a total of 477 applications, according to Tang. As of the end of May, 123 of the students had passed the selection process. But the force still had 5,911 posts left unfilled in 2022-23, or a vacancy rate of 17.8 per cent, the highest among the disciplined services. The Government Flying Service followed closely with a rate of 16 per cent. The Fire Services Department reported the lowest at 2.5 per cent. New hiring drive paying off with youngsters, Hong Kong police chief says Tang said the high vacancy rates were partly because of the decline in the overall labour force. The disciplined services would also consider greater uptake of technology to reduce manpower demand, Tang said, citing robots used for nighttime patrols at prisons. Meanwhile, lawmaker Ambrose Lam San-keung, who represents the legal sector, suggested the force subcontract trivial work, such as handling disputes over water seepage or catching stray pets, to ease officers’ workloads. Hong Kong police ease recruitment criteria to boost flagging interest Elizabeth Quat, of the Democratic Alliance for Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, shared Lam’s views and said that work combating illegal parking should also be contracted out. The Legco panel on Tuesday also expressed support for a HK$5.5 billion (US$702 million) plan to redevelop the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, a maximum security institution under the Correctional Services Department mainly for adult men in custody on remand. The government plans to submit the funding request to the legislature by the end of the year. If approved, work is expected to be completed in phases from 2025 onwards. The last phase is set to be finished at the end of 2031.