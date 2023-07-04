Sources say dozens of people are on police wanted list for national security offences after prices put on heads of eight alleged offenders. Photo: Dickson Lee
exclusive | Dozens of Hong Kong residents on police national security ‘wanted’ list, including for crowdfunding drives, the Post has learned
- Sources say all Hong Kong residents, but that most had fled the city, with majority in North America, Britain or Australia
- Insiders also admit foreign law enforcement agencies are unlikely to help return alleged offenders to Hong Kong
