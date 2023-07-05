Friends and family members of the accused showed up in force at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong woman gets 2 years’ probation in ‘unfortunate’ case of infanticide after court finds she dropped baby from bridge while depressed
- Judge stresses importance of fathers to be equipped with necessary knowledge for post-delivery care for spouses
- Court notes 42-year-old was isolated from seeking help at height of fifth Covid wave, with her stress compounded by other family factors
