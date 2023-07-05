Evidence displayed by police from the operation “Deepsword”. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 16 women in crackdown on sex ring importing workers from Mongolia, mainland China to operate at Tsim Sha Tsui hotel
- Alleged core member of syndicate thought to be running own room service at hotel, providing bedsheets and towels for sex workers to avoid staff suspicion
- Racket advertised services on social media, with clients told to head to designated hotel rooms
