Evidence displayed by police from the operation “Deepsword”. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police arrest 16 women in crackdown on sex ring importing workers from Mongolia, mainland China to operate at Tsim Sha Tsui hotel

  • Alleged core member of syndicate thought to be running own room service at hotel, providing bedsheets and towels for sex workers to avoid staff suspicion
  • Racket advertised services on social media, with clients told to head to designated hotel rooms

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:13pm, 5 Jul, 2023

