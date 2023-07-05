A court has convicted Cheng Wing-chun under the city’s national anthem law. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong court convicts first person tried under national anthem law for adding protest song to Olympic athlete clip
- Cheng Wing-chun found guilty of disrespecting Chinese national anthem by substituting correct music in clip of Tokyo Olympics fencer winning gold in July 2021
- Conviction marks first criminal court ruling on legality of unofficial protest anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’, which could be banned soon by way of civil injunction
