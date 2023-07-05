Hong Kong national security police have arrested four former members of the defunct opposition party Demosisto on suspicion of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and commit acts with seditious intent, the Post has learned. A source familiar with the case said the four men were rounded up by officers from the force’s National Security Department in Kwai Chung on Wednesday. ‘Dozens of Hong Kong residents’ on police national security ‘wanted’ list The four suspects included ex-Demosisto leader Ivan Lam Long-yin and two other former members, William Liu Wai-lim and Arnold Chung Chin-ku, the insider said. As of Wednesday afternoon, officers were collecting evidence in an industrial building on Wing Kin Road in the same area. Demosisto disbanded on June 30, 2020, as Beijing imposed the national security law in Hong Kong. Nathan Law Kwun-chung, who is among eight fugitives with HK$1 million (US$127,700) bounties on their head for suspected national security crimes, co-founded Demosisto in 2016 and served as chairman. As of July 3, national security police had arrested 260 people aged 15 to 90 since the law came into force. Police said 161 people and five companies had been charged. More to follow …