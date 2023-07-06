The latest arrest brings the total number of suspects caught in connection with the case to five. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong national security police ‘arrest another ex-member of Demosisto’ for alleged fundraising activities to support wanted activist Nathan Law
- Authorities earlier arrested ex-Demosisto leader Ivan Lam and three former members
- All five suspects are being held for questioning, source says
