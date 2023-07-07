Attending a press conference on a recent police operation are (from left) acting chief inspector Mak Wai-kwong, acting superintendent Mok Lai-king, and Inspector Ng Hay-yu. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong police arrest scammers who hire victims before convincing them to invest in bogus bullion trading
- At least 10 people have been hired as clerks at shell company and collectively conned out of HK$8 million
- When victims lost their entire savings suspects asked them to resign
