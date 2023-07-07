A woman has been sentenced to two months in jail after arriving at Hong Kong airport with illegal substances, including CBD, in her luggage. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong jails first person for possession of CBD products after woman arriving from US caught with drugs

  • Bui Yvan Nguyen sentenced to two months in jail after arriving in city with illegal substances in luggage
  • Customs welcomes sentence, saying it reflects seriousness of charge and serves as clear warning to public

Fiona Chow

Updated: 8:44pm, 7 Jul, 2023

