A woman has been sentenced to two months in jail after arriving at Hong Kong airport with illegal substances, including CBD, in her luggage. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong jails first person for possession of CBD products after woman arriving from US caught with drugs
- Bui Yvan Nguyen sentenced to two months in jail after arriving in city with illegal substances in luggage
- Customs welcomes sentence, saying it reflects seriousness of charge and serves as clear warning to public
