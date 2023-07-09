The Mee app, which sells Hong Kong-style delicacies, has vanished from major app stores after a director was arrested. Photo: Handout
HK$1 million bounties on Hong Kong activists’ heads and crackdown on those alleged to raise funds for them ‘global warning’, Regina Ip says

  • Former national security chief says bounties and targeting of ‘yellow economic circle’ underlines commitment to protection of country
  • She says ‘yellow shops’ may have gone out of business since announcements because of lack of custom

Willa Wu

Updated: 6:11pm, 9 Jul, 2023

