Customs officers arrest a 26-year-old man for allegedly smuggling cocaine into Hong Kong. Photo: Harvey Kong
Customs officers arrest a 26-year-old man for allegedly smuggling cocaine into Hong Kong. Photo: Harvey Kong
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs arrests man for allegedly arriving in city with cocaine worth HK$6.9 million hidden in biscuit tins

  • This is second case in two days involving inbound travellers smuggling drugs in biscuit tins
  • Latest suspect left Bahrain and took ‘extremely convoluted’ route to Hong Kong, including stops in Turkey, Ethiopia, Manila and Macau

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 7:54pm, 9 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Customs officers arrest a 26-year-old man for allegedly smuggling cocaine into Hong Kong. Photo: Harvey Kong
Customs officers arrest a 26-year-old man for allegedly smuggling cocaine into Hong Kong. Photo: Harvey Kong
READ FULL ARTICLE