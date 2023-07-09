Customs officers arrest a 26-year-old man for allegedly smuggling cocaine into Hong Kong. Photo: Harvey Kong
Hong Kong customs arrests man for allegedly arriving in city with cocaine worth HK$6.9 million hidden in biscuit tins
- This is second case in two days involving inbound travellers smuggling drugs in biscuit tins
- Latest suspect left Bahrain and took ‘extremely convoluted’ route to Hong Kong, including stops in Turkey, Ethiopia, Manila and Macau
