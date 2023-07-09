Hong Kong is expected to launch a new team of prosecutors this year to tackle cybercrimes. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong is expected to launch a new team of prosecutors this year to tackle cybercrimes. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong to set up new subdivision of prosecutors to handle cybercrimes, says deputy justice minister

  • Horace Cheung says new subdivision, which will launch this year, will consider Legal Reform Commission study on if city needs legislation targeting cybercrimes
  • ‘The Prosecutions Division must keep abreast of technological development and potential technology crime trends,’ he says

Jess MaNg Kang-chung
Jess Ma and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:23pm, 9 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is expected to launch a new team of prosecutors this year to tackle cybercrimes. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong is expected to launch a new team of prosecutors this year to tackle cybercrimes. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE