Customs has seized HK$82 million worth of black market cigarettes during a raid on cargo vessel. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong customs arrests 8 and seizes HK$82 million worth of contraband cigarettes during raid on cargo vessel
- Department says suspicious ship was berthed near container terminal in Kwai Chung and appeared to be hiding among other vessels
- Officers discovered 22 million contraband cigarettes stored in cargo containers, alongside 40,000 more in ship’s engine room and other compartments
