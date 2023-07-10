Paul Lam, the justice secretary, has reported a barrister and lawyer on a wanted list to their governing bodies for professional misconduct. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong justice chief lodges professional misconduct complaints against two activist lawyers on police wanted list
- Secretary for Justice Paul Lam reports barrister Dennis Kwok and solicitor Kevin Yam to their governing bodies over national security allegations
- Lam maintains pair, now living abroad, breached national security law and pushed for sanctions against mainland China and Hong Kong
