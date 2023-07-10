Paul Lam, the justice secretary, has reported a barrister and lawyer on a wanted list to their governing bodies for professional misconduct. Photo: Fung Chang
Paul Lam, the justice secretary, has reported a barrister and lawyer on a wanted list to their governing bodies for professional misconduct. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong justice chief lodges professional misconduct complaints against two activist lawyers on police wanted list

  • Secretary for Justice Paul Lam reports barrister Dennis Kwok and solicitor Kevin Yam to their governing bodies over national security allegations
  • Lam maintains pair, now living abroad, breached national security law and pushed for sanctions against mainland China and Hong Kong

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:24pm, 10 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Paul Lam, the justice secretary, has reported a barrister and lawyer on a wanted list to their governing bodies for professional misconduct. Photo: Fung Chang
Paul Lam, the justice secretary, has reported a barrister and lawyer on a wanted list to their governing bodies for professional misconduct. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE