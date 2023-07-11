Hong Kong’s justice minister is insisting the national security law is conducive for businesses. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s justice minister is insisting the national security law is conducive for businesses. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security law: justice minister slams foreign media for painting legislation as ‘draconian’, insists it’s business as usual in city

  • Secretary for Justice Paul Lam says at Law Society event that Beijing-imposed legislation has brought stable and peaceful environment to city
  • He points out only 30 people have so far been convicted or are waiting to be sentenced under legislation

Edith Lin
Edith Lin

Updated: 1:56pm, 11 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s justice minister is insisting the national security law is conducive for businesses. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s justice minister is insisting the national security law is conducive for businesses. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE