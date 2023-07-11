Hong Kong’s justice minister is insisting the national security law is conducive for businesses. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong national security law: justice minister slams foreign media for painting legislation as ‘draconian’, insists it’s business as usual in city
- Secretary for Justice Paul Lam says at Law Society event that Beijing-imposed legislation has brought stable and peaceful environment to city
- He points out only 30 people have so far been convicted or are waiting to be sentenced under legislation
