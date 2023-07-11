Paramedics wheel an injured driver to safety after he was hit by falling concrete chunks from a building. Photo: Dickson Lee
Paramedics wheel an injured driver to safety after he was hit by falling concrete chunks from a building. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Building safety in Hong Kong is responsibility of owners, John Lee warns while vowing to ‘strongly enforce’ checks for aged blocks

  • Comments by chief executive come after city marks third case of falling debris from building in nine days
  • He says government will repair risky structures before claiming costs from owners, as well as step up enforcement of inspections for blocks aged beyond 30 years

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 2:44pm, 11 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Paramedics wheel an injured driver to safety after he was hit by falling concrete chunks from a building. Photo: Dickson Lee
Paramedics wheel an injured driver to safety after he was hit by falling concrete chunks from a building. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE