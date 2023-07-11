Hong Kong police investigate an incident in which an officer was attacked, and a man was shot three times. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong merchant jailed for 4 months over drunken attack on police officers that ended with defendant being shot 3 times

  • Oliver Dairo Arimas pleads guilty at Eastern Court to two counts of assaulting an officer after barbecue on outlying island of Peng Chau on January 24
  • Officers responding to noise complaint attacked by Arimas when he opened door and senior constable shot him three times

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:18pm, 11 Jul, 2023

