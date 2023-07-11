Hong Kong police investigate an incident in which an officer was attacked, and a man was shot three times. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong merchant jailed for 4 months over drunken attack on police officers that ended with defendant being shot 3 times
- Oliver Dairo Arimas pleads guilty at Eastern Court to two counts of assaulting an officer after barbecue on outlying island of Peng Chau on January 24
- Officers responding to noise complaint attacked by Arimas when he opened door and senior constable shot him three times
Hong Kong police investigate an incident in which an officer was attacked, and a man was shot three times. Photo: Handout