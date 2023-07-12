Twenty-six motorcycles in Hong Kong were badly damaged in an arson attack that broke out in an outdoor car park. Photo: Handout
Arson attack in Hong Kong damages 26 motorbikes at outdoor car park, while fire breaks out in recycling plant
- Police handled 87 arson cases across Hong Kong during this year’s first quarter, up from 73 reports in same period in 2022
- A fire also broke out at a recycling plant in Yuen Long, with dense smoke pouring from site
