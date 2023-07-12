Twenty-six motorcycles in Hong Kong were badly damaged in an arson attack that broke out in an outdoor car park. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Arson attack in Hong Kong damages 26 motorbikes at outdoor car park, while fire breaks out in recycling plant

  • Police handled 87 arson cases across Hong Kong during this year’s first quarter, up from 73 reports in same period in 2022
  • A fire also broke out at a recycling plant in Yuen Long, with dense smoke pouring from site

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:32pm, 12 Jul, 2023

