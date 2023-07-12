Seven prison officers have been suspended from duty after being arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman in a Hong Kong flat, the Post has learned. Three suspects were accused of raping the 31-year-old woman in a Mirador Mansion flat on Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui in the early hours of Sunday, a source said on Wednesday. The Post has learned that a preliminary investigation revealed that some of the other four suspects were allegedly standing around the bed masturbating during the incident. Hong Kong firefighter arrested in Japan for alleged rape of woman The source said the woman told police she was drunk and passed out before she was raped. The investigation showed she met a 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman in Lan Kwai Fong entertainment hub in Central last year, and they became friends. The man claimed he was a Correctional Services Department employee. On Saturday night, she and the 34-year-old woman went to the Tsim Sha Tsui flat to attend a party. The 31-year-old man and seven correctional officers were also attending. They all played card games and drank. Hong Kong taxi driver arrested on suspicion of raping teen in back of cab Soon after midnight, her two acquaintances left, leaving her and the other seven men in the flat, the source said. They continued to drink. The woman later passed out. When she woke up after daybreak, she found herself naked and alone in the flat. She left and made a report to police. After gathering evidence, detectives from the Yau Tsim district crime squad arrested the seven correctional officers aged 23 to 31. As of Wednesday afternoon, the suspects were still in police custody. According to the Correctional Services Department, the officers have been suspended from duty. “The department attaches great importance to the conduct and ethics of correctional officers and has strict disciplinary requirements,” its spokesman said. “If any staff member is in breach of the law or discipline, the department will handle it in accordance with the law and will not tolerate any wrongdoing.” Between January and March this year, police handled four reports of rape. There were 10 cases in the same period last year.