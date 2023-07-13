Three Hong Kong prison officers accused of sexually assaulting a woman were granted bail at the Kowloon Court. Photo: Nora Tam
3 of 7 Hong Kong prison officers face rape charges in court over sexual assault on woman
- The remaining four suspects have been released on bail pending investigation
- Case came to light after woman, 31, reported to police she was assaulted in a Tsim Sha Tsui flat over weekend
