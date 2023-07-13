The victim had been lured into trading her Tether digital coins by the offer of a better exchange rate. Photo: Shutterstock
2 arrested after Hong Kong accountant allegedly swindled out of HK$1 million worth of digital coins at bogus cryptocurrency shop
- Student, 21, and man, 46, detained on suspicion of conspiring to obtain property by deception
- Police are hunting another man who used bundle of bogus banknotes to trick victim into transferring Tether digital coins at fake shop
