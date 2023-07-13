The home of Derek Lam, an ex-member of opposition party Demosisto, was on Thursday raided by police. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong national security police raid home of ex-member of disbanded opposition party Demosisto a week after 5 arrests made

  • Derek Lam Shun-hin questioned by police on whether he had offered help to former Demosisto chairman Nathan Law
  • Dawn raid comes after police raided Law’s family home and detain parents and older brother for questioning

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:21pm, 13 Jul, 2023

