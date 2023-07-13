Protestors are met by rounds of tear gas fired by police guarding the Hong Kong Polytechnic University’s perimeter in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Opposition activist jailed for 3 years for rioting while waiting for sentencing after pleading guilty to subversion charge

  • District Court judge sentences 15 on joint rioting charge in relation to the large-scale disturbance near Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2019
  • Prince Wong Ji-yuet, 25, received 37 months behind bars, reduced from starting point of 4½ years, owing to guilty plea and past voluntary work

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:53pm, 13 Jul, 2023

