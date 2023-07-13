An opposition activist who is awaiting sentence on a subversion charge for running in an unofficial legislative primary election was on Thursday jailed for more than three years for rioting during the 2019 anti-government protests . Former student activist Prince Wong Ji-yuet, 25, was among 12 men and three women sentenced at the District Court on a joint rioting charge in relation to the large-scale disturbance near Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 18, 2019. Wong received 37 months behind bars, reduced from a starting point of 4½ years, owing to her guilty plea and past voluntary work. Thirteen others, aged 21 to 48, were jailed between 36 and 52 months, whereas a 20-year-old man got up to three years’ detention in a correctional facility because of his young age. Deputy Judge Stephanie Tsui May-har highlighted protesters’ careful planning and organised actions in handing down deterrent sentences. Despite the lack of evidence showing the defendants’ direct involvement, their physical presence must have been a deliberate decision and endorsement of protesters’ violent conduct, the judge said. The trial was one of 17 District Court cases arising from a police operation where officers scooped up 213 people on November 18 near Yau Ma Tei MTR station, 1km away from PolyU in Hung Hom. The university was the scene of some of the worst violence of the months-long unrest, as protesters occupied the university and barricaded the campus against riot police who attempted to arrest them. Hong Kong security chief dares wanted activist Nathan Law to stand trial in city More than 2,000 people assembled in various Kowloon districts that night to confront police to give people trapped on the university’s grounds a chance to escape. So far, 141 people have been convicted in connection with the protest. Two were acquitted after trial, and three have absconded. Sentences imposed earlier ranged from 29 to 64 months in jail to a period of detention at a training centre. Ten of the 15 sentenced on Thursday pleaded guilty at different stages of the proceedings. They are activist Wong, fishmonger Yung Tsz-yan, 24, logistics company operator Chau Yiu-tin, 25, repairman Chung Wing-cheung, 48, customer service manager Suen Ka-ho, 26, public health research assistant Wong Hong-yu, 25, greengrocer Wong Man-shan, 31, barber assistant Yan Nim-yin, 20, and bartenders So Ho-yin, 28, and Tsang Siu-pang, 24. 6 Hongkongers jailed for up to 49 months over rioting in business district in 2019 The remaining five – restaurant manager Chung Yiu-hei, 37, bank worker Tang Kin-fun, 31, water skiing coach Lee Tsz-chung, 29, and students Jason Loh, 23, and Ng Chung-yin, 21 – were convicted after trial. The politically charged environment at the time reportedly galvanised many of the accused to break the law. Counsel for Wong said she had completed a psychotherapy course remotely while in custody because she hoped to become an art therapist after her legal troubles were over. The activist had also devoted time to volunteering despite her recurring depression, the court heard. Hong Kong men jailed over weapons arsenal seized by police during 2019 protests Lawyers for Loh submitted the student had taken part in an array of “patriotic” activities after his transgression, such as joining official celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing. Wong and 30 others have either pleaded guilty or indicated they would admit liability for organising or taking part in the 2020 opposition-led legislative primary election in breach of the Beijing-decreed national security law. They will be sentenced after three judges approved by the city leader to hear the case hand down their verdict on 16 others who contest their charges.