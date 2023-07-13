A police senior inspector faces jail after he was convicted of sex assaults on a pregnant women and perverting the course of justice. Photo: Nora Tam
A police senior inspector faces jail after he was convicted of sex assaults on a pregnant women and perverting the course of justice. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong senior police inspector who kissed and groped pregnant woman while off duty warned he could face prison time

  • Court hears Lee Cheuk-yin offered victim and her husband more than HK$1 million to forget the attack
  • Lee, 34, who is suspended from force, remanded in custody until sentencing on July 28

Fiona Chow

Updated: 10:50pm, 13 Jul, 2023

