Hong Kong police arrested six people, including a student, on suspicion of laundering more than HK$100 million in crime proceeds. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong student among 6 arrested as police clamp down on cross-border syndicate laundering HK$100 million
- Postsecondary student suspected of using cryptocurrency e-wallets as part of money laundering process that involved mainland bank accounts and reselling valuables
- Police also arrested five others, including alleged ringleader, watch shop employee and two accused of using bank cards to buy resaleable goods in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police arrested six people, including a student, on suspicion of laundering more than HK$100 million in crime proceeds. Photo: Shutterstock