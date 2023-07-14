Hong Kong police arrested six people, including a student, on suspicion of laundering more than HK$100 million in crime proceeds. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong student among 6 arrested as police clamp down on cross-border syndicate laundering HK$100 million

  • Postsecondary student suspected of using cryptocurrency e-wallets as part of money laundering process that involved mainland bank accounts and reselling valuables
  • Police also arrested five others, including alleged ringleader, watch shop employee and two accused of using bank cards to buy resaleable goods in Hong Kong

Updated: 4:06pm, 14 Jul, 2023

