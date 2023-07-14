Hong Kong court orders retrial of four defendants acquitted of rioting during 2019 protests. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong court orders retrial of four defendants acquitted of rioting during 2019 protests. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court orders retrial of 4 defendants acquitted of rioting during 2019 protests, saying judge adopted unrealistic approach

  • Nine others acquitted by same trial judge spared retrial only because they left Hong Kong, court says
  • Judge Sham Siu-man, who has since retired, acquitted 13 in two separate trials he oversaw

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:42pm, 14 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong court orders retrial of four defendants acquitted of rioting during 2019 protests. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong court orders retrial of four defendants acquitted of rioting during 2019 protests. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE