Protesters storm the Legislative Council on July 1, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: actor Gregory Wong admits going to Legco was ‘foolish’ amid 2019 social unrest, as he contests rioting charge

  • Movie and television actor, 44, is among six men standing trial on a joint rioting charge over break-in at Legco building by anti-government protesters on July 1 four years ago
  • Wong says he went to vandalised complex that night to deliver two chargers to an unknown reporter covering the incident

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:53pm, 14 Jul, 2023

