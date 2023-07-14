Protesters storm the Legislative Council on July 1, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: actor Gregory Wong admits going to Legco was ‘foolish’ amid 2019 social unrest, as he contests rioting charge
- Movie and television actor, 44, is among six men standing trial on a joint rioting charge over break-in at Legco building by anti-government protesters on July 1 four years ago
- Wong says he went to vandalised complex that night to deliver two chargers to an unknown reporter covering the incident
