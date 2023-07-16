Customs officers at Hong Kong International Airport arrested 30 arriving travellers on suspicion of smuggling nearly 46kg (141lbs) of narcotics worth HK$39 million (US$5 million) in the first half of this year, the Post has learned. There was a sharp increase in the number arrested and quantity of drugs seized, reflecting the return of air travel and lifting of Covid-19 restrictions after three years of the pandemic. Over the first half of last year, seven arriving passengers were arrested and 5.7kg of drugs valued at HK$5.9 million were seized. There were 20 people arrested over the whole of last year. Customs arrests man for allegedly smuggling cocaine in biscuit tins into Hong Kong A source familiar with drug trafficking trends said the number of airport arrests began rising as Hong Kong reopened fully to the world. “Following the end of pandemic travel restrictions, drug syndicates stepped up their use of couriers to traffic illegal drugs into the city, using different concealment methods and circuitous routes,” the source said. He said pandemic travel restrictions had forced syndicates to stop using couriers to bring illegal drugs into the city since the beginning of 2021. The rise in the number of arrests this year was the result of swift adjustments to law enforcement strategies and risk assessment, he added. Provisional figures showed that seizures of the five major illegal drugs in the city – cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine, heroin and ketamine – surged by two-thirds to 3,712kg in the first five months of this year from 2,227kg in the same period last year. Cocaine seizures increased 228 per cent to 1,489kg between January and May, from 454kg in the same period last year. The drugs seized at the airport in the first half of this year were mostly concealed in secret luggage compartments, hidden in the bodies of suspects who had swallowed drug-filled pellets, or disguised as food products, skin lotion and perfume. Cocaine made up most of the suspected drugs seized at the airport this year. Hong Kong customs seizes HK$16 million worth of ketamine hidden in driveshafts In May, a 66-year-old man from Brazil was arrested and 10kg of suspected liquid cocaine worth HK$8 million were found soaked into bedsheets in his luggage. He was the fifth person from Brazil to be caught in a week for alleged drug trafficking. Another source said the traffickers were aware that travellers arriving from high-risk regions were usually picked out to be checked, so they had begun taking circuitous routes to Hong Kong to avoid detection. On July 8, a 24-year-old man who arrived by ferry from Macau was arrested after customs officers seized about 6.3kg of suspected cocaine worth about HK$6.9 million hidden in four Danish cookie tins in his luggage. His “extremely convoluted” route to Hong Kong included stops in Istanbul, Turkey and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. . Largest haul yet as Hong Kong customs seizes goods smuggled via Singapore Just two days earlier, a 62-year-old woman who arrived from Copenhagen, Denmark, was arrested at the airport with suspected cocaine worth HK$7 million hidden in three Danish cookie tins and three potato crisp containers. As both cases involved hiding drugs in biscuit tins, customs officers are investigating whether both suspects were recruited by the same syndicate. This year’s biggest case involving an air traveller happened on June 25, when a 42-year-old woman arriving from Malaysia was arrested after 14kg of suspected cocaine worth HK$15 million was found in 38 packets of agar powder in her two checked-in carton boxes. The second source said customs would continue to cooperate and exchange intelligence with mainland Chinese and overseas law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking through different channels. Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, the maximum penalty for trafficking is up to life in jail and a HK$5 million fine.