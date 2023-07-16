Customs officials show off a massive seizure of crystal meth found hidden in air compressors imported from Canada. Photo: Sam Tsang
Customs officials show off a massive seizure of crystal meth found hidden in air compressors imported from Canada. Photo: Sam Tsang
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs officials take HK$84 million of crystal meth off streets after cutting open imported air compressors; 3 arrests made

  • Most of the shipment seized at airport after air freight cargo singled out for closer inspection
  • More crystal meth, also hidden in air compressors, was later discovered at a warehouse in Kwai Chung

Harvey Kong
Updated: 6:56pm, 16 Jul, 2023

