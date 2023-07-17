Police picked up the suspect and seized crack cocaine in Tai Po on Sunday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong police arrest man, seize HK$1.5 million haul of crack cocaine at village house suspected of being used as drugs factory
- Officers find 1.1kg of suspected crack cocaine along with suspected manufacturing equipment in a house at Lam Tsuen in Tai Po
- Police say traffickers have set up drug dens in remote villages in an attempt to make it harder to find them
