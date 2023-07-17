Earlier this year, the city saw a spate of crimes involving elderly men being robbed after they were lured with the promise of massages and sex. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police hunt 2 women accused of stealing gold necklaces from elderly men after promising massages, sex
- Suspected sex worker allegedly took necklace worth HK$18,000 from 68-year-old victim
- HK$78,000 necklace was stolen from second victim, 76, while he was taking bath, police say
