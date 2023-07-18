Latest figures show 2,298kg of narcotics were confiscated at the airport between January and June in 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Latest figures show 2,298kg of narcotics were confiscated at the airport between January and June in 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Illegal drugs seized at Hong Kong airport surged by 80 per cent to 2.3 tonnes worth HK$970 million in first half of year, customs says

  • Drug traffickers put smaller amount of narcotics in packages but mail larger quantity of parcels to increase chances of success, according to customs
  • To avoid detection, syndicates packed narcotics as food products such as breakfast cereals and tea leaves, or hid them in toys and books

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 11:35am, 18 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Latest figures show 2,298kg of narcotics were confiscated at the airport between January and June in 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Latest figures show 2,298kg of narcotics were confiscated at the airport between January and June in 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE