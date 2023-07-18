Latest figures show 2,298kg of narcotics were confiscated at the airport between January and June in 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Illegal drugs seized at Hong Kong airport surged by 80 per cent to 2.3 tonnes worth HK$970 million in first half of year, customs says
- Drug traffickers put smaller amount of narcotics in packages but mail larger quantity of parcels to increase chances of success, according to customs
- To avoid detection, syndicates packed narcotics as food products such as breakfast cereals and tea leaves, or hid them in toys and books
Latest figures show 2,298kg of narcotics were confiscated at the airport between January and June in 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man