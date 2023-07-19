The crime scene outside Sogo in Causeway Bay in 2021 after a man stabbed a police officer in the back and killed himself. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong student, 22, jailed for 10 months for inciting copycat attacks on police after July 1 officer stabbing

  • Yip Sin-man was one of three suspects arrested over online remarks in aftermath of 2021 attack
  • She had said there was something to learn from lone assailant who killed himself after stabbing officer in back in Causeway Bay

Brian Wong

Updated: 1:37pm, 19 Jul, 2023

