Officers found 12 “bricks” of cocaine on the suspect, according to Senior Inspector Law Kai-yin of the narcotics bureau. Photo: Facebook/Hong Kong Police Force
Hong Kong police seize HK$18.5 million worth of cocaine, arrest man in crackdown on syndicate using public housing flat for storage
- Senior Inspector Law Kai-yin says 26-year-old suspect put up ‘fierce struggle’ at Ho Man Tin Estate before arrest, with force seizing 17kg of suspected cocaine
- Investigation suggests public housing flat used by syndicate as storage facility in bid to avoid detection
