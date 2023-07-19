A resident doctor at Yan Chai Hospital faces fraud charges. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s graft-buster charges doctor with fraud for allegedly tricking Hospital Authority out of HK$110,000
- Doctor accused of making false declarations on attendance records resulting in him being paid for work he did not do
- Independent Commission Against Corruption reminds public servants to uphold high standard of integrity to maintain public trust
