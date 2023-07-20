An ICAC official displays new-generation interview rooms, part of technologies covered in its UN workshops. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong graft-buster hosts UN anti-corruption workshops for first time in ICAC’s 50-year history in lead-up to launch of international academy
- Independent Commission Against Corruption held two workshops on technologies upon invitation by United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime
- International academy to be launched next year will provide training to overseas graft-fighters and teach local organisations about managing corruption risks
