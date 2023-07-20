Police have questioned family members of Mung Siu-tat, the former chief executive of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong national security police ‘investigating family members’ of unionist Mung Siu-tat and ex-lawmaker Dennis Kwok in latest raids over wanted 8

  • Source says older brothers of Mung Siu-tat and Dennis Kwok questioned by police after home raids
  • Kwok’s brother thought to be among four people taken away for questioning on Thursday

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:54pm, 20 Jul, 2023

