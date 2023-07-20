Cheng Wing-chun has been sentenced for contravening the national anthem law. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s first person tried under national anthem law sentenced to 3 months in jail for using protest song in video
- Photographer Cheng Wing-chun earlier found guilty of insulting national anthem by replacing it with ‘Glory to Hong Kong’
- Sentence marks first ruling by a criminal court concerning legality of unofficial anthem of 2019 social unrest
