Cheng Wing-chun has been sentenced for contravening the national anthem law. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s first person tried under national anthem law sentenced to 3 months in jail for using protest song in video

  • Photographer Cheng Wing-chun earlier found guilty of insulting national anthem by replacing it with ‘Glory to Hong Kong’
  • Sentence marks first ruling by a criminal court concerning legality of unofficial anthem of 2019 social unrest

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:31pm, 20 Jul, 2023

