A magistrate has convicted a Hong Kong woman of attempting to bribe a prison officer to prevent her transfer to a maximum security facility. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong woman who gunned down relatives found guilty of offering HK$300,000 bribe to prison officer
- Former bodyguard Ada Tsim, 48, already serving life sentence at Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre since 2021 after killing two relatives in a park in 2018
- Magistrate finds Tsim guilty of trying to bribe officer overseeing her ward to avoid transfer to women’s maximum security facility
