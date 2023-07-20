The defendant earlier pleaded guilty in the High Court to infanticide after suffocating her baby three years ago, saying she was under severe stress. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong teen who gave birth in school toilet, gagged baby with cloth and dumped her near rubbish bin spared jail after pleading guilty to infanticide
- Teen, who cannot be identified due to a gag order, instead placed on year-long probation and will receive psychiatric counselling
- Judge says defendant had difficult upbringing and had expressed deep remorse for crime
The defendant earlier pleaded guilty in the High Court to infanticide after suffocating her baby three years ago, saying she was under severe stress. Photo: Warton Li