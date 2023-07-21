The Anti-Deception Coordination Centre, set up in 2017. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The Anti-Deception Coordination Centre, set up in 2017. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police’s anti-fraud arm has foiled transfer of over HK$11 billion in swindled money from phone, online scam victims over 6 years

  • Anti-Deception Coordination Centre handled more than 160,000 calls from public and foiled 2,000 cases involving wire transfers locally and overseas since 2017 launch
  • More than HK$600 million was intercepted by centre’s efforts in the first five months of 2023

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:34pm, 21 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Anti-Deception Coordination Centre, set up in 2017. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The Anti-Deception Coordination Centre, set up in 2017. Photo: K. Y. Cheng