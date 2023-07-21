The Anti-Deception Coordination Centre, set up in 2017. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police’s anti-fraud arm has foiled transfer of over HK$11 billion in swindled money from phone, online scam victims over 6 years
- Anti-Deception Coordination Centre handled more than 160,000 calls from public and foiled 2,000 cases involving wire transfers locally and overseas since 2017 launch
- More than HK$600 million was intercepted by centre’s efforts in the first five months of 2023
