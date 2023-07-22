Castle Peak Hospital, where four male patients are feared to have been victims of assaults. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Castle Peak Hospital, where four male patients are feared to have been victims of assaults. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong psychiatric hospital launches investigation after four male patients suspected to be victims of assaults

  • Castle Peak Hospital says report made to police after nurses found injuries on four men during procedures
  • Hospital spokesman said families of the men had been informed and they had been offered support

Fiona Chow

Updated: 1:33am, 22 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Castle Peak Hospital, where four male patients are feared to have been victims of assaults. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Castle Peak Hospital, where four male patients are feared to have been victims of assaults. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE