Castle Peak Hospital, where four male patients are feared to have been victims of assaults. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong psychiatric hospital launches investigation after four male patients suspected to be victims of assaults
- Castle Peak Hospital says report made to police after nurses found injuries on four men during procedures
- Hospital spokesman said families of the men had been informed and they had been offered support
