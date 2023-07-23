Singapore tied with London as the most preferred arbitration location in a 2021 survey conducted by Queen Mary University of London and law firm White & Case, while Hong Kong was third. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Singapore tied with London as the most preferred arbitration location in a 2021 survey conducted by Queen Mary University of London and law firm White & Case, while Hong Kong was third. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong losing edge to Singapore as legal hub? No major shift, ‘stable and robust’ judiciary still strong, says lawyer in John Lee’s delegation to Asean countries

  • Law Society council member Ronald Sum says he will fend off criticism of Hong Kong’s legal system during week-long trip, which he faced on previous overseas visit
  • Veteran arbitration lawyer Christopher To dismisses claims that city is losing out to rival Singapore

Kahon Chan

Updated: 9:12am, 23 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore tied with London as the most preferred arbitration location in a 2021 survey conducted by Queen Mary University of London and law firm White & Case, while Hong Kong was third. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Singapore tied with London as the most preferred arbitration location in a 2021 survey conducted by Queen Mary University of London and law firm White & Case, while Hong Kong was third. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE