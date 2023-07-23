Four women suffered injuries ranging from burns to cuts after a flat blaze in Hong Kong’s Wong Tai Sin on Sunday afternoon.

Police detained a partially-clothed knife-wielding woman in a corridor next to the flat in Lok Shun House in Tsz Lok Estate at 3.34pm after multiple emergency calls.

Lok Shun House at Tsz Lok Estate in Wong Tai Sin, the scene of an incident that left four women injured and a flat damaged by fire. Photo: Google