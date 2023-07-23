Smoke billows from a flat in Lok Shun House in Tsz Lok Estate where four women suffered injuries. Photo Facebook@黄年年
Smoke billows from a flat in Lok Shun House in Tsz Lok Estate where four women suffered injuries. Photo [email protected]黄年年
Hong Kong police launch investigation after women injured, flat fire at public housing estate

  • Four women taken to hospital, suffering from injuries ranging from burns to cuts
  • Online video shows thick smoke billowing from flat; firefighters extinguish blaze about 4pm

Danny Mok

Updated: 5:04pm, 23 Jul, 2023

Smoke billows from a flat in Lok Shun House in Tsz Lok Estate where four women suffered injuries. Photo [email protected]黄年年

Four women suffered injuries ranging from burns to cuts after a flat blaze in Hong Kong’s Wong Tai Sin on Sunday afternoon.

Police detained a partially-clothed knife-wielding woman in a corridor next to the flat in Lok Shun House in Tsz Lok Estate at 3.34pm after multiple emergency calls.

Lok Shun House at Tsz Lok Estate in Wong Tai Sin, the scene of an incident that left four women injured and a flat damaged by fire. Photo: Google

The injured women, two with burns and one with cuts, along with the woman armed with a knife, were taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire was put off by firefighters at about 4pm.

An online video showed thick smoke billowing out from the flat before firefighters got the blaze under control.

The condition of the injured women is unknown.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

More to follow …

Danny Mok

