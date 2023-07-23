A Hong Kong woman has been charged with smuggling drugs into Japan after her luggage was searched at Narita airport. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong convenience store worker charged with smuggling almost HK$82 million of drugs into Japan

  • Woman, 32, alleged to have been caught with ‘illegal stimulants’ in her luggage at Narita airport, fourth largest seizure from a passenger in its history
  • Japanese police and customs said almost 24kg of drugs were found in plastic bags inside two suitcases

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 8:30pm, 23 Jul, 2023

