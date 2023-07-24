Hong Kong police gather evidence at a New Territories village house where the dismembered remains of model Abby Choi were discovered. Photo: Jelly Tse
Abby Choi murder: Hong Kong police conduct tests and take measurements at village house ahead of defendants’ court appearance

  • White seven-seater minivan and several items taken to house where more than 10 officers and three forensic evidence officers carried out tests
  • Six defendants charged in case that is set to return to Kowloon Court next Monday

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:54pm, 24 Jul, 2023

