The daughter of an activist sought by Hong Kong national security police was on Monday escorted away for questioning in the latest move against eight individuals on a wanted list, the Post learned. A source said Mimi Yuen Mi-wahng, the eldest daughter of Elmer Yuan Gong-yi, was told to leave with officers for an investigation but was not arrested. Elmer Yuan, 74, is among eight activists based overseas who are wanted under the national security law, each with a HK$1 million (US$127,600) bounty leading to their arrests. Police said Yuan asked foreign countries to impose sanctions against local officials and judicial members between July 2020 and March this year. He also allegedly launched a referendum to form a “Hong Kong Parliament” to achieve self-determination and subvert state power. Yuan is also the father of Erica Yuen Mi-ming, former chairwoman of opposition group People’s Power. He is also the father-in-law of pro-establishment legislator Eunice Yung Hoi-yan, of the New People’s Party. The businessman reportedly became more active in politics from 2019. He was said to have moved to the US in 2020 and is a self-styled political affairs commentator. Alongside pro-independence activist and former lawmaker-elect Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang and others, Yuan announced plans in August 2022 to form a parliament-in-exile and hold Hong Kong’s first election under universal suffrage in late 2023. Days after the move, Yung took out a quarter-page ad in a local newspaper saying she was cutting ties with her father-in-law. Yuan posts his views on local politics on Twitter, where he has about 88,300 followers. Hong Kong police ‘questioning families’ of wanted unionist and ex-lawmaker In the past month, police have arrested or questioned people – including family members – linked to the wanted eight. A former leader and three ex-members of now-disbanded political party Demosisto were arrested earlier this month for allegedly conspiring to raise funds from opposition-friendly businesses on behalf of ex-lawmaker Nathan Law Kwun-chung, to support anti-China activities overseas. Law, now based in the UK, is one of the eight wanted activists. About two weeks ago, police raided Law’s family home at Yat Tung Estate in Tung Chung. His parents and older brother were taken away for questioning. Hong Kong national security police raid family home of fugitive Nathan Law In the same week, Derek Lam Shun-hin, a former member of Demosisto, was also taken away for an investigation over whether he had offered help to Law, the party’s former chairman. Last week, police raided unionist Mung Siu-tat’s older brother’s home, and took him, his wife and son away for questioning. The parents of former lawmaker and lawyer Dennis Kwok Wing-hang, including his older brother and sister-in-law, were also investigated. Mung and Kwok are on the wanted list of eight.