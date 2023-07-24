The Hong Kong Golf Club, which is at the centre of a row over plans to build public housing on part of its Old Course. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong Golf Club housing plan approval puts puts huge Northern Metropolis project at risk, court told
- Claim made as golf club’s lawyers ask High Court for a judicial review of approval of environmental impact report that backed development of part of its Old Course
- Club also hopes to bunker the report until legal action is concluded to delay return of 32 acres of leased government land scheduled for September
