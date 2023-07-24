Chen Healton, 12, was abandoned by his mother in the hope he might receive a “better education”, a source has said. Photo: Handout
Chen Healton, 12, was abandoned by his mother in the hope he might receive a “better education”, a source has said. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Mainland Chinese mum left boy at Hong Kong hospital in hopes he could obtain ‘better education’ in city

  • Hong Kong police contacted Chen Healton’s mother in Henan province over the weekend, source says, after 12-year-old left at Kwong Wah Hospital
  • ‘A preliminary investigation suggested the mother wanted her son to study in Hong Kong to receive a better education,’ he adds

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:35pm, 24 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chen Healton, 12, was abandoned by his mother in the hope he might receive a “better education”, a source has said. Photo: Handout
Chen Healton, 12, was abandoned by his mother in the hope he might receive a “better education”, a source has said. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE